Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.77 on Thursday, reaching $325.48. 39,167,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

