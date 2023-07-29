JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 349.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.38 ($4.48).

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.98) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

LON:JD opened at GBX 158.10 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Andy Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($36,927.81). Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

