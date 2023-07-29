Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.60 (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of LON JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £181.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.86.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

