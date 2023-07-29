Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Plans $0.60 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of LON JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £181.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.86.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.