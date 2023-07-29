Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

