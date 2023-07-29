Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

