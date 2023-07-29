J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.