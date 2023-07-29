J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 124,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average is $195.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.