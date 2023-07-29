J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,786,000 after buying an additional 925,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. 2,002,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

