J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

