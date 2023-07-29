J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 209.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 5,548,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,124. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

