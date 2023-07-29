J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 276,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,410. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2077 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

