J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,386,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 550,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,819,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 864,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,332. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

