J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,373. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

