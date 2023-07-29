J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 24,044,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.