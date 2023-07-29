J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $29.73 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,626,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,640,746. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

