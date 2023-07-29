J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
Shares of CL stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $75.59. 10,891,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Read More
