J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. 3,882,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

