J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 78,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964. The stock has a market cap of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $125.88 and a 12 month high of $155.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.35.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.