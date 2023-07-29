J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 362.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IYH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,924. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day moving average is $276.35.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

