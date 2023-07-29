J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 672 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

