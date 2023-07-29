J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 58,466 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

