J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,934,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,168. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

