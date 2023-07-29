J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $260.41. 2,101,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average is $235.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

