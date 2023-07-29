J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

