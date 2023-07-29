J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

