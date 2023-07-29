J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,030 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 3.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

NYSE ETN opened at $203.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

