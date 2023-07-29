iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

