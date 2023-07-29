iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

