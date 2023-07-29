iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.13 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.