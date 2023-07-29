iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. 353,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,457. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

