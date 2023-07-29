iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,594. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.