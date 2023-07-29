iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $252.94

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.94 and last traded at $252.91, with a volume of 18236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,567,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

