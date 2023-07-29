iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.01

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.01 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 5365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

