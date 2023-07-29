iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. 896,964 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

