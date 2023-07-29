iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. 15,474,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,751,256. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

