iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $84.21. Approximately 7,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Further Reading

