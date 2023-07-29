iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Protective Life Corp

Protective Life Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Protective Life Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Protective Life Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,719,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,090. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

