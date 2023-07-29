iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the June 30th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340,196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 693,045 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $24.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 267,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.