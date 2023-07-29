iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

