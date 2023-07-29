iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

