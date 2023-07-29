iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Planning Inc.

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.3% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 231,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.23. 2,894,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

