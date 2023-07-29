iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 34.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $177,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average is $417.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

