iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. 10,225,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,284,103. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

