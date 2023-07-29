iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,452,500,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

