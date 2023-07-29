iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493,611 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

