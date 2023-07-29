iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,033 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.