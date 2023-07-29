iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.55

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 77700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.