iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Position Reduced by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 848,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

