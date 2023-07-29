Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,900,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 997,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $16,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

